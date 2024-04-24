National Association of Black Journalists-South Florida chapter (NABJ-South Florida)

NABJ-South Florida understands the transformative power of journalism and how crucial it is for a thriving community. By nurturing talent through scholarships like the Dwight Lauderdale and Rochelle Bridges Scholarships, the chapter is making strides in supporting the next generation of storytellers. These scholarships not only provide financial assistance but also serve as a beacon of encouragement for students pursuing careers in media.

Under the leadership of Calvin Hughes, NABJ-South Florida continues to champion diversity and inclusivity in journalism. By creating a platform for underrepresented voices to be heard, the chapter is paving the way for a more representative and equitable media landscape. Through mentorship programs, networking events, and skill-building workshops, NABJ-South Florida is fostering a community where journalists can thrive and excel.

As the chapter remains steadfast in its dedication to journalistic integrity and professional growth, it stands as a beacon of excellence in South Florida. By offering a rich tapestry of opportunities and support, NABJ-South Florida is not only shaping the future of journalism but also ensuring that the industry remains vibrant, diverse, and inclusive for years to come.

The Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship The Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship was developed to encourage and support college students as they study to become journalists. Dwight Lauderdale, the first African-American news anchor in South Florida, is an award-winning journalist who retired in 2008 after more than three decades at WPLG Local 10 in Miami.



Awards: $5,000 scholarships Deadline: Apr. 29th, 2024 College Eligibility Requirements:

All applicants must:



● Have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted), and/or show active participation in journalism – i.e., classwork and activities, internships, and involvement in extracurricular activities related to journalism.

● Include a copy of an official college transcript

● Provide a two-page, double-spaced essay (600-800 words) addressing the following:

1. Identify a Black journalist past or present who has done and/or is doing the kind of journalism you admire. Explain your selection.

2. Identify a specific news story in the past year that you think fairly or unfairly covered the Black community. How would you report the story differently or not.

● Provide three letters of recommendation from either instructors, counselors, or administrators that indicate the student is of outstanding moral character and in good standing within the school community. These people should have personal knowledge of the applicant’s academic and/or journalism-related performance that reflects suitability for the scholarship.

● Provide at least two samples of work that show the applicant’s talent: print, video, digital submissions, and/or broadcast reel. Photographers and graphic artists should submit a small portfolio of their work.

Previous winners are not eligible to reapply for the Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship. Each finalist will undergo a personal interview with the NABJ-South Florida scholarship committee. Please email completed application, official transcript, essay, three (3) letters of recommendation and at least two (2) samples of work to: Jawan.Strader@nbcuni.com.

The Rochelle Bridges Scholarships The Rochelle Bridges Memorial Scholarship was developed to encourage and support graduating high school students who want to become journalists. Rochelle Bridges was a two-time, Emmy Award-winning anchor at WSVN-Channel 7 who passed away in 1997. She served as president of NABJ South Florida from 1993 to 1995.



Awards: $5,000 scholarships Deadline: Apr. 29th, 2024 High School Eligibility Requirements

All applicants must:



● Have a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted) at a high school in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties, and/or show active participation in journalism – i.e., classwork and activity, internships and involvement in extracurricular activities related to journalism.

● Must include an official transcript.

● Be a graduating member in the class of 2024

● Provide a letter of acceptance from the college or university they plan to send.

●Provide a two-page, double-spaced essay (500-700 words) that addresses the following question: Why are journalists of color vital in shaping the delivery of news and other information?

● Provide three letters of recommendation from either instructors, counselors, or administrators that indicate the student is of outstanding moral character and in good standing within the school community. These people should have personal knowledge of the applicant’s academic and/or journalism-related performance that reflects suitability for the scholarship.

● Provide at least two samples of work that show the applicant’s talent: print, video, digital submissions, and/or broadcast reel. Photographers and graphic artists should submit a small portfolio of their work. Each finalist will undergo a personal interview with the NABJ-South Florida scholarship committee Please email completed application, official transcript, essay, three (3) letters of recommendation and at least two (2) samples of work to: Jawan.Strader@nbcuni.com.

National Association of Black Journalists-South Florida chapter (NABJ-South Florida)

NABJ-South Florida Chapter is a vibrant community that thrives on a commitment to supporting and uplifting journalists from all backgrounds. Our key initiatives and highlights are designed to empower our members and foster a strong network of industry professionals.

In addition to providing networking opportunities through mixers, panel discussions, and workshops, we focus on career development by offering mentorship programs, skill-building workshops, and access to industry leaders. We believe in nurturing the talent of emerging journalists and guiding them through the ever-changing media landscape.

Community engagement is at the heart of what we do. We actively participate in outreach initiatives and volunteer with local organizations to give back and make a positive impact. Our diverse membership, comprising professionals from print, broadcast, digital media, public relations, and communications fields, adds richness to our chapter and underscores our dedication to journalistic excellence.

Whether you are just starting out in journalism, a seasoned pro looking to connect with peers, or someone who simply values the power of storytelling, NABJ-South Florida welcomes you with open arms. Join us in our mission to celebrate diversity, promote inclusivity, and drive the future of journalism forward through collaboration and shared passion.

