In Memoriam: Jill Tracey, Beloved Miami Radio Host and Community Voice

It is with heavy hearts that we remember Jill Tracey, a remarkable voice in Miami radio and a beloved figure at HOT 105 FM. South Florida has lost a true radio icon and community voice. For years, Jill Tracey graced the airwaves with her dynamic personality, insightful commentary, and passion for serving her community. Known not only for her work as a radio host but also as a community leader. Jill’s impact extended far beyond the studio walls.

Jill Tracey began her career as a South Beach columnist, crafting stories that spoke to the heart of Miami’s vibrant, diverse culture and community. Her love and passion for storytelling led her to HOT 105, where she became a staple on the station’s popular HOT Talk segment. In her role, Jill wasn’t just a host—she was a trusted friend, mentor, and voice for the voiceless. She addressed topics that mattered, often shedding light on issues affecting the African-American community and creating a space for open, honest, and sometimes difficult conversations.

Beyond her radio presence, Jill was active in local community organizations, frequently attending charity events, fundraisers, and panel discussions that supported underrepresented voices and promoted positive change. Her advocacy, especially on topics such as racial equality, social justice, and mental health, resonated deeply with her listeners and the larger community. She was also deeply involved in the Miami arts and media scene, where she was a mentor and friend to countless aspiring broadcasters and journalists. Her dedication to highlighting Black culture and her commitment to representation within the media were cornerstones of her work. Jill’s dedication was not just to entertainment but to making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Jill Tracey’s passing is a profound loss for Miami and the many listeners who tuned in to her show each day. Her voice, her laughter, and her wisdom will be missed, but her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched. HOT 105 and the Miami community have lost a true trailblazer—a woman of grace, insight, unapologetic authenticity, and undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Jill Tracey; your impact will be felt for generations to come.

A statement from Jill’s family:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jill Tracey on November 1, 2024. A former personality at Hot 105 and a dedicated candidate for the District 2 Hollywood City Commission, Jill’s vibrant spirit and infectious laughter will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Jill’s remarkable career included serving as News Director at HOT 105, where she not only showcased her exceptional talent but also inspired countless others in the industry. As past president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida chapter, she championed diversity and excellence in journalism, leaving a lasting impact on the community she loved.

Her commitment to public service was evident in her recent candidacy, where she sought to make a difference in the lives of her fellow residents. Despite facing health challenges in recent times, Jill’s resilience and determination never wavered.

Jill Tracey was more than a colleague; she was a beloved member of the South Florida community, known for her warmth, humor, and unwavering support for others. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those she touched throughout her life.

As we remember Jill, we celebrate her contributions, her spirit, and the laughter she brought into our lives. She will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

If you would like to show your support, one of the ways you can do so is via GoFundMe.





©2024 Cox Media Group