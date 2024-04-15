ON ASSIGNMENT DESK: Faith Dickens





Grief is a complex and profoundly personal emotional reaction to loss. Although grief is often linked to the passing of a loved one, it’s crucial to acknowledge that grief can manifest in various areas of our lives, including divorce, deteriorating health, financial challenges, pet loss, and empty nest syndrome.

Coach Faith has developed a FREE Grief Webinar to offer individuals dealing with grief a deeper insight into the grieving process, coping mechanisms, strategies, a safe space to share their grief, and more.

FREE Grief Webinar

Tuesday April 30, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET

About: Coach Faith Dickens Faith Dickens has lived a life of extraordinary experiences. Throughout the course of her life, she has overcome multiple challenges that have led to amazing victories. This has all resulted in Faith becoming a certified counselor, coach, author, speaker, Chief Executive Officer of The Thrive Group Inc. She is experienced and trained to help people overcome adverse life-changing events. Thrive was created to assist people in processing relationship challenges, grief, pain, hurt, and disappointment. Through Thrive Faith offers consulting, coaching and financial services designed to catapult individuals, non-profit, and for-profit entities into their evolving purpose. Faith is a native of South Florida, but currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. Faith is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University with certifications from the North American Association of Counselors and Columbia University’s Center for Complicated Grief. STAY CONNECTED:

