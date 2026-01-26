Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announce new Sing a Song All Night Long tour dates

Tour admat for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song All Night Long tour (courtesy of Live Nation)

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up once again for a new leg of their Sing a Song All Night Long tour.

The 26-city trek kicks off June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and hits such cities as Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles before wrapping Aug. 14 in Austin, Texas.

A Citi presale for tickets will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found at EarthWindandFire.com and LionelRichie.com.

The two acts launched their Sing a Song All Night Long tour in 2023, and then continued the tour with another leg in 2024.

Earth, Wind & Fire are next headed to Australia for three shows beginning April 3 in Byron Bay. They will return to the U.S. for a tour that starts April 22 in Estero, Florida.

Lionel Richie is getting ready to launch a new season of American Idol, alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. It premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

