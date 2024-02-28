Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto and more to headline inaugural TwoGether Land festival

One MusicFest has launched a new sister festival of hip-hop and R&B artists coming to Dallas, Texas, this summer.

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, TwoGether Land will be a two-day music event taking place in Dallas' Fair Park on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, Key Glock and Gucci Mane are set to headline this year's inaugural concert along with guests Muni Long, Jeezy, Three 6 Mafia and Mariah the Scientist.

Also slated to take the stage is Dru Hill, Tyla, Tink, 310Babii, Erica Banks and more.

The TwoGether Land Podcast Stage will include Angela Yee's Lip Service, Whoreible Decisions and Mazi's World.

"We're thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land Festival," J. Carter, ONE Musicfest founder said. "Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community. We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest."

For the full festival lineup and to purchase tickets, visit TwoGetherland.com.

