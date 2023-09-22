Lil Wayne announces new project ﻿﻿'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images

By Jamia Pugh

With more than three decades of dropping culture-defining music under his belt, Lil Wayne is showing no signs of slowing down.

The iconic rapper announced he'll soon drop a new project titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI.

While it's unclear if the music update means a new mixtape, EP or full-studio album, what many are concluding is that, given its title, the project will most likely arrive ahead of Tha Carter VI.

In August 2022, Wayne confirmed rumors he was working on the long-awaited Tha Carter follow-up, saying in a clip shared by XXL Magazine, "I'm not sure if you heard, but Carter VI is on the way."

Lil Wayne also announced a new Tyga x YG collab, "Brand New," expected out Wednesday, September 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!