Lil Jon, Post Malone, CeCe Winans and more tapped for NFL's Thanksgiving Day games

Turn Down for What? Lil Jon is part of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games. He will perform at halftime when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. His performance will take place live from Baltimore's Bud Light Touchdown Club; Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform the national anthem.

Jon is one of three performers who will headline Thanksgiving Day halftime shows. Post Malone will take the stage during the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, airing at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Jack White is set to perform the halftime show during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, which will be produced by Eminem, manager Paul Rosenberg and Jesse Collins Entertainment. CeCe Winans will also be in attendance; she's set to perform the national anthem ahead of the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.