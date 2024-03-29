Lil Durk teams with Starry to donate over $333,000 in scholarship money, prizes to students at HBCUs

Lil Durk is helping to give some scholarship money to college students who know their way around the basketball court. With his newly announced Starry for the Starry Fizz Fest, he's planning to donate over $333,000 in scholarship cash and prizes.

The fest will kick off on March 29 at Norfolk State University before making its way to fellow historically Black colleges and universities Hampton University (April 1), Jackson State University (April 20) and Morgan State University (April 26). A basketball contest will take place at each school, giving students the opportunity to compete in three-point contests, arcade-basketball competitions and more. The winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip to NBA Tip-Off for the 2024-25 season and become the face of the next Starry Fizz Fest 2.0 tournament.

The PepsiCo Foundation will also give a lucky student at each school $20,000. Applications for this scholarship open on April 8.

“Being competitive doesn’t just apply to sport, life itself is about hunger, drive and teamwork,” said Durk, who will surprise college students at one of the four HBCUs. “This initiative is about rewarding students for their grind on and off the court, showing love and supporting our people while chasing their dreams.”

