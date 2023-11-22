Lil Durk to serve hot meals in Chicago on Thanksgiving

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Lil Durk is giving back to his community with the Feast of Thanks meal giveaway on Thanksgiving.

An announcement shared by Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation says that he'll be serving 2,000 or more families on the South and West sides of Chicago with hot, ready-to-eat Boston Market meals.

The event is an extension of last year's turkey giveaway, where Durk's Neighborhood Heroes say they passed out 1,000 turkeys, produce and canned goods to families on Chicago's West side.

A native of the South side, Durk founded his nonprofit with hopes of making positive change in the under-resourced neighborhood he grew up in and beyond.

With its mission to empower everyday heroes to lead the change, Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation has hosted financial literacy workshops, worked alongside the rapper on his Durk Banks Scholarship, sponsored a group of students for an HBCU Career Exposure trip and more.

