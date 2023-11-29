Latto curated her own XXL rap cypher; here's the women she tapped to join

Latto's idea of bringing together a few women in hip-hop for a rap cypher came to life with XXL's Cypher Lab.

The "Big Energy" rapper called on Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz to join her in a ring where they each exchanged rap lyrics over sounds by Pooh Beatz.

In her XXL cover spread, she said she chose each rapper because #1, she's a fan who listens to their music and #2, she thought they'd all mesh well together.

Here's what else she had to say about the women: "Monaleo, she [has] standout punchlines that just say the wildest s***. Flo Milli is just so versatile. I like her sassy, mean-girl aesthetic. Maiya The Don, I love her raw, true-to-hip-hop New York swag. Mello Buckzz, she's just raw as f***, just a diamond in the rough."

The cypher is just one of the ways Latto's continuing her efforts to support female MCs in rap. She told XXL that being shown love is something she appreciates, and she wants the other rap girls to feel the same.

"I'm always hopping in somebody DM [with] fire emojis or liking their posts and commenting, just letting them know that you see them and support them," Latto said.

