Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper, Jordin Sparks to perform at Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Kirk Franklin, Robert Glasper and renowned music director Adam Blackstone have been announced as performers for the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Jordin Sparks and beloved drummer Sheila E. will kick off the show, which streams live a few hours ahead of the actual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, with an opening number alongside J. Ivy, Larkin Poe and Pentatonix.

Recording Academy Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam and R&B singer Patti Austin will help to hand out first awards during the day.

Most of the Premiere Ceremony performers and presenters are nominated for Grammy Awards. Franklin is up for Best Gospel Performance, Glasper for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Blackstone for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Instrumental Album, and Sparks for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

Rock artist Justin Tranter will host the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, streaming at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Recording Academy's YouTube and live.Grammy.com, followed by the 66th Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.