Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, Andra Day to perform at influencer Keith Lee's inaugural FamiLee Day

Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, Andra Day and comedian Kevin "KevOnStage" Fredericks are among the artists set to appear at the inaugural FamiLee Day.

Hosted by influencer and food critic Keith Lee, the event will feature food, families and fun, along with musical performances from Kirk, Mannie and Andra. Additional performers and DJs include Subtweet Shawn, DJ RBD, Rude Jude, Ha Sizzle, DJ Keith Scott, Neace Robinson, DJ Arie Spins and Shamar.

The festival aims to celebrate community, give back to the city of New Orleans and support independently owned restaurants.

“New Orleans showed my family and me so much love and that stayed with me,” Lee said in a statement. “FamiLee Day is my way of giving that love back, bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the culture and food that makes New Orleans so special.”

FamiLee Day is scheduled for May 16 at UNO Lakefront in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT via famileeday.com.

