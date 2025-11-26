Kehlani dances in the rain in new 'Out the Window' music video

Kehlani in 'Out the Window' music video (Courtesy of Atlantic Records)

Kehlani has released the music video for her song "Out the Window."

The video finds her singing in a phone booth; in a red room performing choreography in red attire; and dancing in the rain as she belts out the track's lyrics.

"But, baby, I want you/ I'm focused, it's overdue/ Don't throw it out the window," Kehlani sings in the chorus. "The late nights, the half truths/ I was reckless, let me prove to you/ I'll throw 'em out the window."

The video is now on YouTube.

