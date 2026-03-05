Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announce Nothing But Hits Las Vegas residency

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis attend the Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards to support a unified voice protecting expression, compensation, and the rights of Songwriters and Composers worldwide at the Skirball Cultural Center on October 12, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for the Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards )

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are headed to Sin City for a residency that will be filled with "Nothing But Hits."

Their Nothing But Hits residency will feature six performances at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in April. The shows will mark their first time celebrating and performing songs from their discography onstage.

“We’ve been fortunate to do so many incredible things in our careers,” Jimmy Jam said in a statement. “But we’ve never had the chance to perform our catalog live. Being able to share these songs — and the stories behind them — in a space like Voltaire is going to be special.”

“The show will feel like traveling through the soundtrack of your life,” Terry Lewis added. “It’s not just the music — it’s the memories and moments connected to it.”

He told Good Morning America fans should expect "a lot of hits [and] a lot of fun," noting, "You never know who's gonna show up and do something."

The Nothing But Hits residency begins on April 17, with shows also scheduled on April 18, 22, 24, 25 and 26. Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson will join as special guests.

Tickets are now available at voltairelv.com.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have written and produced hits for artists including Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mariah Carey, New Edition, Toni Braxton and H.E.R. They co-wrote and produced nearly every track on Janet Jackson's Control album, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

