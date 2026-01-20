Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jermaine Dupri to honor Mariah Carey at MusiCares Person of the Year gala

MusiCares has announced the lineup of artists set to honor Mariah Carey, its 2026 person of the year.

The tribute will feature performances by Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend, along with a special DJ set from Mariah's frequent collaborator Jermaine Dupri, who will kick off the evening.

"I'm deeply honored to have these extraordinary artists come together for this evening," Mariah said in a statement. "Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express. Being part of this celebration in benefit of MusiCares and the support they provide to those in the music community makes this night even more special. I've always believed that music heals, and it's meant to be shared!"

The gala will take place Jan. 30, just days ahead of the 2026 Grammys, and will celebrate Mariah, her career and her philanthropic impact. Additional performers include Foo Fighters, Laufey, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Maggie Rogers, Teddy Swim and frontwoman Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, with more artists to be revealed at a later time.

