ICYMI: Muni Long, Tyler, The Creator and Dr. Dre

After "Hrs & Hrs" of speculation that she is pregnant, Muni Long is setting the record straight. In an Instagram Live, she shared that her weight gain is a result of simply eating well. "The difference between me and you is I don't give a damn what y'all think about me. As long as I'm alive and I'm breathing. I got family that loves me. I'm healthy, I'm happy," she said. "Right now, I'm fat. I'm fluffy. I enjoy it. I just think it's crazy how people will be like, 'Oh my God, she looks so fat. She's pregnant.'"

Tyler, The Creator is grateful for the support that helped his album Don't Tap the Glass top the Billboard 200. He thanked his supporters in an Instagram Story that read, "Thank you to everyone who decided to check this out. announcing this two days before and it hit number 1 in such a short time means alot. thank you. tell folks about it!"

Variety reports The Realest, "the official marketplace for authenticated memorabilia," successfully sold Dr. Dre's SSL 4000 G+ mixing console for $165,000, beating out RZA's E-mu SP-1200 drum machine ($69,000) for the highest-selling hip-hop instrument or studio album. RZA used his machine on Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), while Dr. Dre's console was used to mix his own album, as well as projects by Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.