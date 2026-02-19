ICYMI: Kehlani, Yung Miami and more

Kehlani is the latest star to appear on Celebrity Substitute: She gives students at P.S. 33 in New York City a lesson on R&B, which she believes the youth should listen to. "It helps you express big feelings," she said. "It taught me that I can be vulnerable and [in] a lot of cases, it teaches certain people that aren't always offered the space to be vulnerable to be vulnerable." The kids, who asked her about fame and her celebrity lifestyle, even joined her in making a throwback-themed video for her song "Out the Window."

While at the Valentine's Day edition of DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic! Live, performers Lil' Kim and Mya came together onstage to perform "Lady Marmalade." Their version of the song, which also featured Christina Aguilera and Pink, appeared on the soundtrack to the movie Moulin Rouge! and celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026.

News Flash, Yung Miami has officially returned with new music. She surprise dropped a new single Wednesday, in which she raps about her humble beginnings, her rise to fame and her current lifestyle as a rapper. "News Flash," she says, is one that finds her being unapologetically herself. "This one was very personal to me. I'm standing in my truth and not apologizing for it," Yung Miami says in a statement. "I put my confidence, survival, and pain in that song. I'm standing my ground and showing that I'm here now." She's set to drop a new song, "Tea Time," on Friday.

