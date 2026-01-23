ICYMI: Don Toliver, Summer Walker, A$AP Rocky and more

Don Toliver's next album, Octane, is set to drop on Jan. 30. He announced the news via a trailer on his social media Thursday. The clip opens with an overturned car and an injured woman lying on the ground. The camera then cuts to Toliver speeding through the streets in his car before he exits and enters what appears to be a factory, where he and a scientist seemingly work to bring the woman back to life.

After hitting the road with Chris Brown in 2025, Summer Walker has announced her first arena tour. The Still Finally Over It Tour with Monaleo, Odeal and the Over It karaoke club kicks off May 26 in Toronto and wraps in London on Aug. 2. "You're invited to the Still Finally Over It Tour. The final chapter of the Over It trilogy," she wrote on social media. "My first arena tour. All three eras. All the feelings." Fans can now sign up for access to the presales, which begin next week.

Denzel Curry has formed a supergroup called The Scythe with FERG, Bktherula, TiaCorine and Key Nyata. According to Complex, the group aims to honor and showcase their ties to the South. "The Scythe is a family and a group[.] ... We still have our respective solo careers but when we come together it's The Scythe," he said. Their project, STRICTLY 4 DA SYCTHE, will arrive in March, featuring the lead single "LIT EFFECT."

A$AP Rocky has three children with Rihanna, but does he want more? He tells The Joe Budden Podcast he wants "whatever God give me." "I ain't gon' hold you, though. We got our hands full right now. We got a football team right now." He then joked, "I'm about to catch up to Nick Cannon."

