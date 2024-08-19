ICYMI: DJ Khaled gives Fat Joe a Rolex for his birthday, Chance the Rapper's new video and more

If Tyler James Williams could have anyone guest star on Abbott Elementary, he says it would be Solange Knowles. "I would love to see Solange as a cousin. I feel like we look alike," Williams tells People. "Yeah, I think Solange would be great. Just add a family member."

-- Speaking of Knowles, Tina Knowles just found out that daughter Beyoncé's song "Ego" is really a sexual innuendo. "Wow,!!!!!!!!" Tina wrote on Instagram. "I just realized that she wasn't talking about that ego!!!!!!!! Ohhhhhh Myyyyyy!!!!!!! I'm serious I really didn't Know til now!!!!!! That's crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don't know!"

-- Fat Joe celebrated his 54th birthday with a dinner attended by loved ones, including DJ Khaled, who gifted him a new Rolex. Joe expressed his appreciation for the watch, noting he doesn't have that particular one. "Yo, this s*** is amazing," he said. "This s*** crazy! Look at it ... nah this s*** different."

-- Chance the Rapper released a song titled "333" featuring Rachel Robinson. On it, he reflects on some of the things he's experienced on his journey to success and explains how "333" has been important in his career. It's not clear whether the song will appear on his Star Line project.

