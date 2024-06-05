Ice Spice shares release date, cover art for debut album, 'Y2K'

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ice Spice's debut album officially has a release date. Taking to social media Wednesday, the rapper announced Y2K will be out on in July.

“HIIIII >.< Y2K. THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH !!!! pre-save the link in my bio now ;**,” she captioned the post. She also shared the project's cover art, in which she pays homage to her home state of New York. Ice, in her signature red-colored hair, tiny jean shorts and green boots, is seen posing outside a fake subway station for the I, C and E trains, which spells "Ice." Next to her is a fire hydrant with "Y2K" spray-painted on it.

Ice Spice previously spoke to Billboard about her debut, which she says is "not going to be too long — it's going to be sweet and to the point." Still, she believes it "is some of my best work."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!