How much house does $500,000 buy you in The Villages?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Albany, GA. (Artazum // Shutterstock/Artazum // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about The Villages?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in The Villages right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

703 Cleveland Ave, Wildwood, FL 34785
- Price: $480,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,074
- See 703 Cleveland Ave, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Redfin.com

3067 Canopy Oak Blvd, Wildwood, FL 34785
- Price: $472,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,836
- See 3067 Canopy Oak Blvd, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Redfin.com

4790 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,191
- See 4790 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484 on Redfin.com

4976 Sandpiper Dr, Oxford, FL 34484
- Price: $499,700
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,696
- See 4976 Sandpiper Dr, Oxford, FL 34484 on Redfin.com

11216 Hess Way, Oxford, FL 34484
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,003
- See 11216 Hess Way, Oxford, FL 34484 on Redfin.com

1429 Bluebeard Ct, The Villages, FL 32163
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,158
- See 1429 Bluebeard Ct, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com

2747 Cr 615, Bushnell, FL 33513
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,385
- See 2747 Cr 615, Bushnell, FL 33513 on Redfin.com

2002 Enrique Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Price: $498,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,242
- See 2002 Enrique Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Redfin.com

1960 Durham Ln, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $469,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,219
- See 1960 Durham Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

2071 Westchester Way, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,060
- See 2071 Westchester Way, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

2415 Morven Park Way, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,057
- See 2415 Morven Park Way, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

913 Soledad Way, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,982
- See 913 Soledad Way, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Redfin.com

278 Matisse Ave, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $469,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,966
- See 278 Matisse Ave, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

1135 Burke Ct, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $490,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,966
- See 1135 Burke Ct, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

752 Maybank Loop, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,953
- See 752 Maybank Loop, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

4157 Collerette Ct, The Villages, FL 32163
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,949
- See 4157 Collerette Ct, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com

1642 Pennecamp Dr, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,939
- See 1642 Pennecamp Dr, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

3759 Orient Ave, The Villages, FL 32163
- Price: $485,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,930
- See 3759 Orient Ave, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com

1723 Townsend Ter, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,918
- See 1723 Townsend Ter, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

2051 Palo Alto Ave, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Price: $478,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,908
- See 2051 Palo Alto Ave, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Redfin.com

4951 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,900
- See 4951 Ne 125Th Loop, Oxford, FL 34484 on Redfin.com

2053 Beecher Path, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,876
- See 2053 Beecher Path, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

2895 Apache Ct, The Villages, FL 32163
- Price: $479,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,865
- See 2895 Apache Ct, The Villages, FL 32163 on Redfin.com

136 S Commercial St, Coleman, FL 33521
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,778
- See 136 S Commercial St, Coleman, FL 33521 on Redfin.com

1947 Tranquility Ln, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,654
- See 1947 Tranquility Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

919 Camino Del Rey Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,634
- See 919 Camino Del Rey Dr, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Redfin.com

1115 Mcbee Ave, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $470,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,612
- See 1115 Mcbee Ave, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

2418 Columbia Way, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $475,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,541
- See 2418 Columbia Way, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

1137 Summerton St, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,407
- See 1137 Summerton St, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

987 Candler Pl, The Villages, FL 32162
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,142
- See 987 Candler Pl, The Villages, FL 32162 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

