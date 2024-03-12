Here's the reason PartyNextDoor waits so long between albums

Sometimes love trumps music for PartyNextDoor.



The artist admits to Billboard in a new cover story that relationships are the reason why he often waits a long time in between projects.



"I get into relationships and then music becomes second," he says. "I think I'm going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music."



His last two albums, PartyNextDoor 3 and PartyMobile, came out in 2016 and 2020, respectively. His next album, PartyNextDoor 4 or P4 for short, is in the works, with a release date yet to be set.



"This is the hardest I've ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I've felt," Party says. "I'm excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I'm in love with how hard you should work for it."



Its forthcoming single, "Real Woman," is also on the way, a follow-up to last year's "Resentment," which debuted in the top 10 of Hot R&B Songs.



In the meantime, Party is ready to play some live shows where he can perform the new material, including Rolling Loud California later this week.



"I know Drake and people always tell me, 'Bro, you have to come out more!'" he says of performing more shows. "I'm an introvert, I'm shy."

