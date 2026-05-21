HBO sets airdate and drops trailer for the Questlove’s 'Earth, Wind & Fire' documentary

'Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World)' poster (HBO)

HBO has announced the airdate for Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson's documentary about R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That's the Weight of the World) is set to debut June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO has also dropped the trailer for the film, soundtracked by the band's iconic tunes "September" and "Let's Groove Tonight." It features lots of archival footage of the band, as well as interview bites from President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie and others.

According to the film’s description, the doc traces the band’s "genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day while exploring the deep philosophical and spiritual meaning behind their message and music.”

The film includes interviews with current Earth, Wind & Fire band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, as well as contributions from former members, Stevie Wonder, H.E.R. and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That's the Weight of the World) will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, followed by a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots.

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