Happy birthday, Lil Wayne! Here's a list of the icon's songs that ruled the Billboard Hot 100

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., entered the world on September 27, 1982. He became a "hot boy" early on after breaking into the music industry at the age of 12 and signing with Cash Money Records. Since the release of his debut solo album, Tha Block is Hot, in November 1999, he's gone on to release a catalog full of genre-shaping music. Here's a look at just a few of his 185 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"Whats Poppin" -- Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne; debuted on February 2, 2020, peaked at number two. It's Wayne's longest-running feature on the top songs chart after its 51-week reign.

"Down" -- Jay Sean featuring Lil Wayne; debuted on July 18, 2009, peaked in the number one spot and stayed there for two weeks, with a total 40 weeks on the chart.

"Loyal" -- Chris Brown featuring Lil Wayne & French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga; debuted on February 1, 2014, peaked at number nine and stayed on the chart for 36 weeks.

"The Motto" -- Drake featuring Lil Wayne; debuted on December 3, 2011, peaked at number 14 and stayed on the chart for 35 weeks.

"Let It Rock" -- Kevin Rudolf featuring Lil Wayne; debuted on September 13, 2008, peaked at number five and stayed on the chart for 35 weeks.

"Back That Thang Up" -- Juvenile featuring Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne; debuted on July 10, 1999, peaked at number 19 and stayed on the chart for 30 weeks.

"Lollipop" -- Lil Wayne featuring Static Major; debuted on March 29, 2008, peaked at number 1 and stayed on the chart for 28 weeks.

