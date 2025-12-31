Gospel singer Richard Smallwood dead at 77

Music artist Richard Smallwood arrives to the 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals at the Orleans Arena on February 20, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Richard Smallwood has died at the age of 77. His team confirmed the news in an email to ABC, stating that he passed away Tuesday at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center due to complications from kidney failure.

His family later shared a statement on his Instagram page expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. "We are grateful for the overwhelming love and support during this difficult time," the statement read. "Your tributes are a testament to Richard's reach and impact. Please continue to keep his family, friends, the music community, and all those affected by this loss in your prayers."

Born on Nov. 30, 1948, in Atlanta, Smallwood formed his first gospel group at just 11 years old. He later earned a degree in music from Howard University, where he was a member of the school's first gospel group, the Celestials, as well as its gospel choir. In 1977, he founded the Richard Smallwood Singers, who released their debut, The Richard Smallwood Singers, in 1982, followed by Psalms in 1984 and Textures in 1987.

After the group disbanded in the early '90s, Smallwood formed a large backing choir called Vision and went on to release several albums. His final album, Anthology, was released in 2015 and included the Gospel radio hit "Same God." In 2019, Smallwood released the book Total Praise: The Autobiography before mild dementia and other health issues got in the way of recording.

Smallwood is perhaps best known for writing gospel songs including "I Love the Lord," performed by Whitney Houston and the Georgia Mass Choir on The Preacher's Wife soundtrack. His work has also been featured and covered by Boyz II Men and Destiny's Child.

He is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and godchildren.

