GIVĒON talks rise to fame, R&B rank and music goals

GIVĒON may be well into his career now, but he says he initially struggled with the speed of his rise to fame. Asked by Billboard to reflect on a challenge he faced in his career, GIVĒON said, "I can start by saying how the ascension was so quick."

"I was always aware of my ability and talent, but as I started to break through that ceiling, at a certain point it becomes impostor syndrome," he said. "You have to walk around like, 'Yeah, I can sell out MSG in presale'; otherwise, you’re going to make yourself smaller than you actually are."

Today, GIVĒON is more confident in where he stands among R&B artists.

"I don’t actually rank [myself], but there are technical abilities that you could rank, like how well you put on a show, how well you tell a story [and] your uniqueness," he said. "I will say if we’re going off technical and not just subjectiveness, I feel like I rank among the top."

GIVĒON added that as he looks ahead in his career, he continues to be driven by his ambition.

"I want to do a full arena tour. That’s one of the main things that drives me, just because the quality of the show could be higher for each and every city," he said. "And I want a Grammy."

