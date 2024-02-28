Gabourey Sidibe and husband Brandon Frankel are expecting twins: "Double the fun!"

Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, will soon be parents of twins.

On Tuesday, the couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing the news. "Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!" she wrote in the caption.

"I'm pregnant!" Sidibe continued. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!"

"Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!" she added.

Sidibe and Frankel shared two photos in the post, one of Frankel embracing Sidibe and another of the couple posing with a stroller.

Sidibe, who is known for her Oscar-nominated role in Precious and television roles in Empire and American Horror Story, revealed her marriage to Frankel in December 2022.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said that she secretly married Frankel, the marketing and branding lead at talent agency 33 & West, in 2021.

"We got married at the kitchen table," she said at the time. "It was just us. We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later."

