The Four Tops musical, documentary in the works; vintage live album, new music coming

The group that performs as The Four Tops no longer includes any original members, but they — and their team — are working to keep the legendary Motown act's legacy alive.

Billboard reports that plans for a stage musical inspired by the group is in the works, as well as a documentary; potential producers for the film are being considered now. While there's no time frame for either of those projects, there is a planned release coming in July: a 60th anniversary deluxe reissue of 1966's Four Tops Live!, which was originally recorded during three 1966 shows the group played at Detroit's Roostertail venue.

The 22-track reissue includes new mixes, four previously unreleased songs and a bonus instrumental, as well as onstage comments from late Tops singer Levi Stubbs. Among the hits included are "It's the Same Old Song," "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Reach Out I'll Be There" and "I Can't Help Myself." The album is out July 25, and The Four Tops will play a special show at the Roostertail on July 27 to celebrate.

According to Billboard, a new greatest hits compilation is also in the works, which will include Four Tops recordings from before and after their time at Motown. Plus, the current incarnation of the group — which includes the son of founder Lawrence Payton and former Temptations member Theo Peoples — is getting ready to "make new music."

Keith Hagan, part of the group's management team, tells Billboard, "Our goal here is to re-introduce and then introduce [the Tops] to a younger generation who maybe aren't as familiar with the Tops' monster hits as they should be. I feel very bullish that we can start to expand the Tops' music and audience to a younger audience."

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