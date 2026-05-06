FLO announces new album, 'Therapy at the Club'

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the 2026 MOBO Awards at Co-op Live on March 26, 2026, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

FLO is releasing a new album titled Therapy at the Club. According to Billboard, a press release states the sophomore project will include "dark, euphoric R&B and pop with diaristic storytelling" while covering themes including "desire, heartbreak, confidence and healing in real time."

"It's a body of work that feels super personal to us; it's been a labor of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it's like therapy," they wrote in a statement to Billboard. "I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out … that's the vibe!"

The group noted they've been heavily involved in making the album, writing and creating alongside their collaborators, which made the process "more meaningful."

"This album represents where we are right now — honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything," FLO said. "We really hope you love it!”

Therapy at the Club, now available for preorder and presave, arrives on July 24.

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