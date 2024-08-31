Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing onstage in Connecticut

Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing onstage at a concert in Connecticut Friday night, his family confirmed on his Instagram page Saturday. Scoop, birth name Isaac Freeman III, was 53.



"It is with very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop," the family's statement read. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend."



The statement continued, "His infectious joy and generosity will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Fatman Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness; it will reside in our hearts and memories forever."



The New York City rapper rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s and was best known for his breakout club hit "Be Faithful."

He was onstage hyping the crowd at a free concert at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, Friday when he suffered a medical emergency and was seen collapsing behind the DJ booth. A cause of death has not yet been released.

