Fantasia, Keke Palmer, Vic Mensa, Don Lemon to be honored at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Hollywood Unlocked has announced the stars being celebrated at its fifth annual Impact Awards, naming Fantasia, Keke Palmer, Vic Mensa and Don Lemon as honorees.

Fantasia will receive the Inspiration Award for pushing through battles and coming out on top. Keke will be presented with the Spirit Award, an honor given to someone who inspires people through their contributions, uplifts others and shows them there is hope.

Vic is named the recipient of the Community Award for being an individual whose actions and achievements have inspired change and bettered the community. Don will then receive the Social Impact Award for giving a voice to the community and encouraging others to fight for the change they want to see.

The fifth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will take place June 20 in LA. Fantasia and Yolanda Adams are set to hit the stage, and Babyface will serve as musical director.

