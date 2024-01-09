"#Fantasia did THAT!" and other positive things fans said about Barrino's National Anthem performance

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor might've acquired a new fanbase of sports lovers after she delivered a powerful rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" during Monday night's college champion football game.

Ahead of the Michigan Wolverines win over the Washington Huskies, the Grammy winner took center stage on the field at the NRG Stadium in Texas to deliver a performance that left many fans on the internet in awe of her talents.

"#Fantasia did THAT!" one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "#Fantasia came to SLAY!" another said.

More comments poured in from supporters who said they looked forward to the show. "Yessssssssss @TasiasWord !!!!" one fan wrote. "The way I ran to the tv when I heard you were bout to bless us this good evening before the big game!!!"

"What a beautiful rendition," another said.

Rapper Plies seemingly enjoyed what he had heard; he tweeted, "Fantasia SNAPPED!" along with fire emojis.

Okayplayer, an online hip-hop and alternative music website and community, said the singer "nailed it."

"We need to only hear Fantasia sing the National Anthem from now on," the page wrote.

One user mentioned Fantasia's Golden Globe-nominated role as Celie in The Color Purple when tweeting about her all-purple look of ankle-length pants and a feathery jacket.

Another said, "I LOVE when it's someone's SEASON. Like you just know it's THEIR TIME. Fantasia , sweetie… THIS IS YOUR SEASON."

The singer joined in on the praise with a note to herself shared on her Instagram Story.

"What a Night," she wrote atop a video recap of the performance. "God you are Amazing!"

