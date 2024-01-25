"Error": Mary J. Blige says she won't be performing at Lovers & Friends festival

By Jamia Pugh

Sad news for fans who were expecting to see Mary J. Blige live in concert at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

The "Real Love" singer said that her name on the lineup was a mistake.

"I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can't wait to see you in New York in a few short months!"

Blige's name was mentioned among the star-studded group of acts set to perform, including NellyAlicia KeysNas and Ciara, along with Janet Jackson and Usher headlining.

Last week, the Grammy winner dropped a minute-long teaser for the upcoming Strength of a Woman Summit, which is set to take place in her home state of New York during Mother's Day weekend.

Lineup and ticket information for SOAW has not yet been released.

