Erica Ash, 'Survivor’s Remorse' ﻿and 'Mad TV' actress, dies at 46

Erica Ash, known for her roles on Mad TV, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Survivor's Remorse, has died at age 46 following a long battle with cancer.

Her publicist confirmed the news to ABC Audio, sharing a statement from the actress' family.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones," the statement read. "Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Born on Sept. 19, 1977, in Florida, Ash took on many roles throughout her career, but she rose to fame following her time on The Big Gay Sketch Show and Mad TV, both of which she starred in for two seasons.

She then became known for playing Mary Charles "M-Chuck" Calloway on the LeBron James-produced show Survivor's Remorse and opposite Kevin Hart on the BET show Real Husbands of Hollywood, where she played his ex-wife Bridgette Hart.

Ash also had a stint on Broadway in Baby It's You! in 2011. Her big-screen appearances included Scary Movie V, Jean of the Joneses, Uncle Drew, The Big Bend, Violet and most recently Netflix's We Have a Ghost.

Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences, including Loni Love, Niecy Nash Betts, Survivor's Remorse costar Mike Epps and BET.

"We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family," BET wrote of Ash, who also starred in BET's In Contempt and the BET+ show Sacrifice. "Fly high Queen."

Ash's family's asking that donations are sent to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or your desired breast cancer foundation.

