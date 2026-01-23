Ella Mai unveils 'Do You Still Love Me?' track list

Ella Mai has unveiled the track list for her new album, Do You Still Love Me?, nearly two weeks before its release.

According to a post on Instagram, the project will feature 18 songs, including previously released singles "100," "Tell Her" and "Little Things." The titles were listed in sequence, with each song between the slats of the blinds Ella is peeking through.

"i can’t wait for you to take a deeper dive into my world," Ella captioned the post. "these are my love letters. see you in 2 weeks."

Do You Still Love Me?, Ella Mai's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 6.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.