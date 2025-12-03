Ella Mai announces new album, 'Do You Still Love Me?'

Do you still love Ella Mai? It's a question she's asking on her upcoming studio album. She announced the project on her socials Wednesday while unveiling its artwork and a caption that briefly describes her target audience. Do You Still Love Me? is set to arrive on Feb. 6.

"my 3rd studio album … wow. i cannot believe we are here!" Ella wrote. "this is for the lovers, right in time for love day & right on time for scorpio making season."

Do You Still Love Me?, Ella's follow-up to 2022's Heart on My Sleeve, is now available to presave.

The announcement arrives days before the Friday release of the official T-shirt for Ella's Did You Miss Me tour. The trek kicks off Sunday in London. The other stops on the six-city run are Amsterdam, Paris, Atlanta, New York and LA.

