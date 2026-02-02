Earth, Wind & Fire's Ralph Johnson reflects on band's success in upcoming book

Earth Wind and Fire perform, in concert at Arena Monterrey on November 27, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Earth, Wind & Fire's story will be told from the perspective of group member Ralph Johnson. He's set to release a book titled Rhythm & Fire: A Life in Harmony with Earth, Wind & Fire about the band's journey, including their rise to fame, music industry challenges and the goal to continue to grow to greater heights.

The book will also include a foreword from Questlove, as well as 30 exclusive cover photographs.

"Bringing Rhythm & Fire to the fans who have supported me for so long is really meaningful to me," Ralph, who has been playing drums for the band since the early '70s, tells People. "I can't wait to share my journey growing up in L.A., and the pursuit of a dream that would one day place me at the Kennedy Center with Earth, Wind & Fire."

Rhythm & Fire: A Life in Harmony with Earth, Wind & Fire will arrive on May 26.

Questlove's EWF documentary will premiere on HBO in 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.