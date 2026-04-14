Earth, Wind & Fire documentary to open 25th anniversary Tribeca Festival

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson's documentary about R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire is set to open the 25th anniversary Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That's the Weight of the World) will have its world premiere on June 3 at the Beacon Theatre, followed by a live performance by Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots.

“It is an absolute honor to bring this project to the Tribeca Festival,” says Questlove. “The past two years of deep research and creative magic surrounding Earth, Wind & Fire have been nothing short of transformative. They remain one of the most culturally significant bands in history, and this project finally illustrates exactly why their legacy is so vital.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Questlove to the Festival to premiere a film that represents everything Tribeca stands for: creative pioneers at the top of their game in front of and behind the camera, showcasing the joy and community that great art manifests,” Cara Cusumano, Tribeca Festival director and SVP of programming, adds. “Paired with a rare live performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots, Opening Night will be a once-in-a-lifetime New York event that reflects the energy, creativity, and communal experience that has defined Tribeca for 25 years.”

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That's the Weight of the World) is expected to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

The Tribeca Festival runs from June 3 to June 14. More info can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

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