Dwayne Johnson to receive Entertainment Icon Award at 2026 ABFF Honors

Dwayne Johnson on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Disney)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Dwayne Johnson has been crowned the Entertainment Icon by the American Black Film Festival. He'll receive the award at the eighth annual ABFF Honors in recognition of his success in television, film and live entertainment.

"Dwayne Johnson is the very definition of an entertainment icon," said Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday, the CEO and president of Nice Crowd, formerly known as ABFF Ventures. "From his trailblazing career in sports entertainment to his extraordinary success in film and television, he has become one of the most influential and beloved figures in global culture."

"His journey embodies the power of perseverance, authenticity, and charisma — values that reflect the spirit of ABFF," they continued in their press statement. "We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Entertainment Icon Award and to celebrate his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Dwayne joins honorees Jennifer Hudson, who will receive the Renaissance Award; Damson Idris, winner of the Horizon Award; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who is set to receive the Evolution Award; and the creative team behind Ryan Coogler's Sinners, who will receive a special tribute.

The ABFF Honors will take place Feb. 16 at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, with KevOnStage on hosting duties.

