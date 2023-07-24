Drake sells out all three Madison Square Garden shows on It's All a Blur Tour

Drake might be somewhere drinking to his accomplishments since he just sold out New York's Madison Square Garden not once, not twice but three times.

As part of his It's All a Blur Tour, the Canadian rapper performed in front of a packed house on Sunday, July 23. He'll do so again on the 25th and 26th.

Drake celebrated the milestone by sharing a carousel of images on Instagram, paired with a witty caption many say would work well as rap lyrics.

"Can't be worried about who ain't around," he wrote. "Bet they sitting in the same part of town telling them same stories about when I WAS around or them same stories about when they were up and I was down or the one where they got it all figured out and I'm the clown…it's who we choose to let surround that can bring us down."

He added, "I once was lost but now I'm found."

The "Hotline Bling" rapper started the show by entering the arena alongside MLB players Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. SNY TV shared video of concertgoers welcoming the stars with cheers and applause as Drake made his way to the stage.

Fans on social media joked that the Yankees players would lose an upcoming match as a result of the "Drake curse," an internet theory that athletes have bad luck after connecting with the rapper.

Drake has been sharing captured moments — and creative captions — from the different stops of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage since kicking off the concert series earlier this month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.