Drake to make his return to Europe and UK with tour featuring PartyNextDoor

Drake has $ome $pecial $hows planned for his fanbase in the U.K. and Europe. He'll be going on an arena tour with his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborator, PartyNextDoor, for a two-month stretch that starts July 20 in Birmingham, England, and ends Sept. 23 in Hamburg, Germany. It'll be his first time performing in Europe and the U.K. in six years.

The schedule also includes stops in Munich, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Manchester and Amsterdam.

Tickets for the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U.K. and European tour will first become available via presales Wednesday before going on sale to the general public Friday.

Drake and PND's collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U came out on Valentine's Day 2025.

