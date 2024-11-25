Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Tyla and Beyoncé among nominees for Billboard Music Awards

Will Drake hold his title for most wins at the Billboard Music Awards? Guess we'll see at this year's show.
Drake currently has 39 awards, as does Taylor Swift. He's nominated in eight categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, versus Taylor's whopping 16 nods. He's also up for Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, facing off against Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar in both categories.
As for the R&B stars, SZA's nominated six times for awards including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist. Tyla picks up her first-ever BBMA nominations, up for a total of eight awards at the 2024 show.
While Beyoncé has in the past been nominated for her R&B music, her Cowboy Carter album has earned her nods in the categories of Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will take place Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, airing for the first time on multiple platforms. It will be available to watch on FOX and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.
