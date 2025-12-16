Donna Summer posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Disco queen Donna Summer has been posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Summer, who wrote her hits like "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," "On the Radio" and "She Works Hard for the Money," was celebrated Monday at a ceremony in West Hollywood, California. Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, and their daughters Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano Ramirez were in attendance.

"It’s important to me because I know how important it was for Donna," Bruce Sudano said at the ceremony. “The backstory is, with all the accolades that she received over her career, being respected as a songwriter was always the thing that she felt was overlooked. So for her to be accepted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, I know that she’s very happy ... somewhere."

Summer passed away in 2012 at age 63. She sold an estimated 150 million records worldwide and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

