Dates for Chris Brown and Usher's R&B Tour revealed

Chris Brown and Usher have unveiled the dates for their upcoming R&B Tour.

They'll be singing and dancing across North America for 33 dates, kicking things off on June 26 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. They will also play in Detroit, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., and other major cities, with a final show on Dec. 11 in Tampa.

Ticket sales begin with a Citi presale on April 21 at noon local time, followed by the R&B tour presale on April 23. Additional presales will take place ahead of the general sale, which starts April 27 at noon local time.

Fans must be members of Live Nation All Access to sign up for the R&B tour presale and must register by April 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Membership is free.

As part of a partnership with Global Citizen, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding "access to quality education and sports for children worldwide" by supporting grassroots organizations and underserved communities, according to its website.

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