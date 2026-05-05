Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Aprils in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

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Coldest Mays in Florida since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Mays in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. May 1960 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.3°F

- Total precipitation: 2.81"

#10. May 1923 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.7°F

- Total precipitation: 8.28"

#10. May 1897 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.57"

#7. May 1931 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.08"

#7. May 1925 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62°F

- Total precipitation: 5.31"

#7. May 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.9"

#6. May 1988

- Average temperature: 73.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.62"

#5. May 1992

- Average temperature: 72.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.86"

#4. May 1921

- Average temperature: 72.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61°F

- Total precipitation: 5.48"

#3. May 1917

- Average temperature: 72.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.6°F

- Total precipitation: 2.6"

#1. May 1940 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.07"

#1. May 1928 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.6"