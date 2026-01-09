Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Januarys in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Januarys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. January 2010 (tie)

- Average temperature: 52.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 64.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.23"

#10. January 1985 (tie)

- Average temperature: 52.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.84"

#9. January 2003

- Average temperature: 52.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 65°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.5"

#8. January 1970

- Average temperature: 52.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.9°F

- Total precipitation: 4.05"

#7. January 1978

- Average temperature: 52°F

- Monthly high temperature: 62.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 41.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.35"

#6. January 1905

- Average temperature: 51.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39.9°F

- Total precipitation: 1.73"

#5. January 1918

- Average temperature: 51.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 39°F

- Total precipitation: 3.06"

#4. January 1958

- Average temperature: 51.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 61.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.37"

#3. January 1977

- Average temperature: 49.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 60.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.5"

#2. January 1981

- Average temperature: 49.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35°F

- Total precipitation: 0.87"

#1. January 1940

- Average temperature: 48.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 60°F

- Monthly low temperature: 36.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.63"