Coco Jones says fiancé Donovan Mitchell DM'd her years before they started dating

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones attend day six of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025, in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Coco Jones' fiancé, Donovan Mitchell, was interested in her long before they met. She tells Complex's Tiffany Hunt that he'd actually slid into her DMs years back.

"He had known of me years before [we met] because Bel-Air had done a collab with his shoe line, so he'd kind of seen the show before it came out, and he was like, 'Who that?' And he said he hit me up on Instagram," Coco recalled. "I ain't see it though."

The message he sent, according to Coco, was "something with a red heart.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, good, that wouldn’t have worked anyway. I don’t want no heart, I don’t know you,’” Coco said of her reaction, adding that they were destined to be together.

“That’s how you know it’s above us. It’s God," she said. "We’re meant to be.”

Coco and Donovan met at a "celebrity type of event," started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in July 2025. She clarified that she never tried to "hide" him, though she was intentional about keeping their relationship private.

Coco also shared that Donovan inspired her Why Not More? track "You" and appeared on the intro of her song "Thang 4 U."

"He's the voice on there, talking," Coco said. "I don't know if people can clock that, but I feel like Why Not More? is kind of the Coco leading up to being in love. ... My next project will be just me in love."

