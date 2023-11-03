Ciara lands Lil Wayne dream collab with remix to "How We Roll"

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jamia Pugh

First, Ciara prayed for the man of her dreams and received Russell Wilson. Then, the Grammy winner manifested her dream music collaboration, and born was her latest single, "How We Roll(Remix)" featuring Lil Wayne.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, Ciara opened up about some artists she's loved to work with, including the "A Milli" rapper.

"I really wanna do a song with Lil Wayne, Weezy F. Baby. I'm like let me put it in the universe cus' you know, the tongue is powerful," she said. "That'd be dope."

Ciara also said a record with J. Cole would be amazing.

"How We Roll (Remix)" also includes the original song's collaborator, Chris Brown, who Ciara said was "magical" to work with.

"Breezy — I just have so much respect for him as an artist and his talent and the way that he thinks creatively is really dope," she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

