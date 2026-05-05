Chris Brown reveals features on upcoming 'Brown' album

Leon Thomas and Tank aren't the only features on Chris Brown's upcoming album, Brown. A video posted on his social media reveals the other artists who will be on the project.

Mirroring the old-school blues club vibe of his recently released "Fallin'" music video, the black-and-white clip opens with a marquee reading, "House of Brown, A Night of Soul R&B and Timeless Classics," before panning to the stage, where Brown is introduced.

It then unveils the lineup: Leon, Tank, Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red and Lucky Daye, each styled in blues music-inspired outfits and hairstyles.

"So sit back, relax and enjoy the show," a voice-over concludes, as audience members are seen clapping.

Brown is set to arrive on Friday.

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