Chris Brown returns for 2026 Tycoon Music Festival featuring Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow and more

Another year, another Tycoon Musical Festival with Chris Brown. The singer is set to return for the 2026 edition of the festival on April 4. The event will make a move to Amerant Bank Arena in Miami, Florida, after previously taking place in Detroit.

Tickets will first become available via the Live Nation presale on Saturday and Sunday. They will then go on sale to the general public on Monday.

The lineup also includes Plies, Sexyy Red, Trick Daddy and Monica, as well as performances from BossMan Dlow, Tank, Rob49 and Loe Shimmy. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

In other Chris Brown-related news, he's been telling fans to sit down as he works on his upcoming album, and prepares to release new music and videos in the summer.

"Stepping on S*** ALL SUMMER. Be patient with me," he wrote on Instagram. "BROWN ALBUM COMING SOON, and make sure Yall save ya money. Summer time is next level. I’m dropping videos and songs."

